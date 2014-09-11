Should You Skip The MBA For A Startup School?

Today’s job market is increasingly competitive. Young professionals in the workforce are faced with a mountain of educational debt and the decision to continue with their career, or go back to school. While an MBA might be the right career move for someone in the financial sector, it might not be the right move for everyone.

In 2012, Forbes reported that an alternative MBA, in the form of a startup school, may be better than an actual MBA. This perspective has shifted the focus from a traditional post-graduate education to a more innovative one.

In the past two years, startup schools have been popping up across the country, touting themselves as the MBA alternative. Offering full- and part-time classes in sales and business development, marketing and analytics, product and design, and web development, these classes are taught in the context of educating students for a job at a startup without the hefty price tag of a formal MBA.

So, how do you know if these programs are right for you, and what exactly can you get out of them? Here are some things to consider:

MBA alternative programs serve a variety of student’s needs, including individuals who want to work in a startup environment as well as budding entrepreneurs.

In-person MBA alternative programs like Startup Institute, General Assembly, and Dev Bootcamp currently exist in New York City, Boston, Denver, Austin, Chicago, San Francisco, London, and other global locations. Online programs are available through websites like Coursera, Codecademy, and Women’s Coding Collective.