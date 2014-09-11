The Quiet Revolution: Inside The Organization That’s Promoting World Peace By Educating Women

Among the women were Nadia S. Malik, a former banker, and her mother Dr. Sarwat Malik, a primary care physician. The women were there to discuss a challenge: There are more than 800 million Muslim women and girls in the world, representing an eighth of the world’s population, but many face challenges in accessing education and employment. The problem persists even in the face of evidence that educating and employing women has positive effects on everything from economic prosperity to public health.

The Maliks wanted to find a way to help improve that access, especially in remote, conservative regions. But charging in with a bankroll and dismissive attitudes about cultural and religious norms was not only going to be ineffective, it could be dangerous for everyone involved. They decided it was best to partner with groups that were already working in these regions, carefully selecting programs and funding them with small grants of up to $10,000.

After working on various projects over the years, in 2012, they unveiled the Global Partnership for Women and Girls with seed money from Sarwat. Their goal was to improve educational and economic advancement of Muslim women and girls.

Over the past two years, the Global Partnership has funded six projects in Pakistan, Afghanistan, Egypt, Senegal, India and Palestine. Nadia vets each organization herself, sometimes traveling to dangerous areas of the world to meet with non-government organization (NGO) directors, to find out more about their programs and ensure they have an understanding of how to work with local leaders.

“I tell them that my job is to listen and learn. Some of them are used to people who come in with Western ways of thinking, who don’t understand local culture, and say, ‘Do it our way, or don’t get funded,’” she says.

These groups work on varied causes having to do with women’s education, health and well-being. Some groups meet with imams and other religious and cultural leaders to help them understand the economic benefits of educating women and allowing them to obtain some form of employment. One provides micro-loans to allow women to start small businesses, such as sewing.