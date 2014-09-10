Interview: Kirsten Gillibrand Talks Work, Family, And Why “Women Are Often Selfless”

In print, she acknowledges waves of self-doubt (“days like that, when I feel most defeated,” she writes of losing a vote on a bill she sponsored to reform military prosecution of sexual assault, “I start to question whether I should be a senator at all”). She talks about her choice to be public about her postpartum effort to lose weight (“My hope that I’d reach more women offset my fears of humiliation and rejection”). She admits changing her son’s diaper on the Governor of New York’s conference table (“I was never going to be a typical senator”). And in conversation, she is similarly blunt about the state of women in the workplace: “Women suffer a chronic and constant pull to the lowest-wage jobs in their industry.”

The release of the book made headlines thanks to a pair of truly repellent anecdotes about sexist behavior in Congress: A fellow member of Congress saw her on the elliptical in the gym and said, approvingly, “Good thing you’re working out, because you wouldn’t want to get porky!” (“Thanks, asshole,” she writes in the book.) Later, after she lost 50 pounds, a senator approached her and warned her against slimming down too much, saying he prefers “my girls chubby.”

Gillibrand has refused to name those colleagues but the insanity of those stories shouldn’t overshadow many other fascinating stories and lessons from her unusually candid memoir. This kind of transparency has been the hallmark of her meteoric career. Before she even took her seat in the U.S. House in 2007, she pledged to publish her full daily schedule online–the first member of Congress to do so–so that constituents would be able to see whom she was meeting with and how she filled her days. (The New York Times praised it as a “quiet touch of revolution.”) She made public every earmark request that she received. Little more than a year into her term, she welcomed her second son, Henry, becoming only the sixth woman in history to give birth while serving in Congress.

Across industries and professions, because there’s no structural support for women in the workplace, they’re often pulled down into lower-wage jobs and jobs with less responsibility.

The book’s title comes from a campaign that Gillibrand began after the congressional elections in the fall of 2010, the first in three decades where the percentage of women elected declined. As one of Gillibrand’s aides says, “That pissed Kirsten off.” Her anger planted the seed of her “Off the Sidelines” campaign–her effort to encourage women to raise their political voices and to raise both money and visibility for female political candidates across the country.

Later this month, Senator Gillibrand will sit down with for a live event with Fast Company–in the first Kering Talk, a series of conversations with some of today’s most influential people–to discuss “Off the Sidelines,” her innovations, and her inspirations. Ahead of that event as well as yesterday’s publication of “Off the Sidelines,” she spoke with us about the challenges that face America’s working women, her personal inspirations, and her son Henry’s best mommy-targeted insult. Here are edited excerpts from our chat.

The idea to put the Off the Sidelines campaign into book format was Random House’s. When they pitched it, I began to think this would be a great tool and a whole new medium for me to take my Off the Sidelines campaign broader. It could be a way to engage people who would never turn on the TV to watch what’s happening in politics. I thought: If I write the right way–an accessible book, not a policy book, something that’s funny and makes you cry, where people could get to know me and why I care–it could reach a lot of people. I wanted to take this story and this call to action to a place that could bring more women into politics and into advocacy.