Tune In To 97 Hours Of Scientists Agreeing On Climate Change

Last year, University of Queensland Global Change Institute researcher John Cook and an international team of researchers published one of the most compelling reviews summing up scientific consensus on climate science: Out of 12,000 papers on climate change published over the last 20 years, 97% of the positions on man-made climate change agreed yes, human-driven emissions are sending our world into flux.





Rarely, though, do we get to hear directly from the thousands of scientists whose papers were included in the analysis. In fact, polls show that most Americans believe consensus within the scientific community is actually much smaller–something closer to 55% over 97%. That’s why Cook’s website, Skeptical Science, launched a campaign this past Sunday to publicize some of their thoughts. Since then, the “97 Hours of Consensus” effort has been publishing a cartoon-version of some of the scientists included in the report next to one of their quotes on climate change every hour.

By midnight on Wednesday, the 97 hours will be up. To check out what the scientists have to say, click here.