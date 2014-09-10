The Most Important Thing About The Apple Watch Is That It’s Still A Watch

When people began talking, as early as 2010 , about the possibility that Apple might build a wearable device, it was immediately dubbed the “iWatch.” It wasn’t that everyone thought it would be an actual timepiece, but it was a handy placeholder name for whatever breakthrough product Apple was going to ask you to strap on to your wrist.

When Tim Cook first revealed at Apple’s big press event on Tuesday that the wearable was called the Apple Watch, I was disappointed. It’s awfully generic-sounding. But it’s also appropriate. Rather than building something that’s an epoch-shifting departure from anything else on the market–like the original iPhone bore little resemblance to a Treo or BlackBerry–the company created something that is unapologetically watchlike.

After the announcement I got a chance to wear an Apple Watch briefly, and use it in a sort of semi-demo mode, and found the name even more meaningful. For almost 40 years, Apple has done more than any other single company to define what a personal computer is; in this century, it’s done the same thing for portable music players, telephones, and tablets. Now it wants to do the same thing with watches. Not just smartwatches–all watches.

At first glance, the Apple Watch looks like it belongs same category as existing smartwatches such as Samsung’s Gear models, which it resembles in general form factor, with its rectangular touchscreen. But Apple leapfrogs other smartwatches by reinstating some of the virtues that wristwatches had long before they sported tiny color screens and embedded sensors.

The change starts with its “digital crown,” the cool little control knob which recalls the crowns which analog watches use for setting the time (and, if they’re mechanical, for winding the spring). Back in the 1960s, Bulova’s battery-powered Accutron made a futuristic statement by doing away with the crown; now Apple is being forward-looking by reinstating it as a smartwatch feature.

Tim Cook with some very large Apple Watches.



And unlike other smartwatch makers–but exactly like Omega or Hamilton or any other maker of conventional timepieces–Apple concluded that the best way to appeal to consumers with widely varying tastes is to give them an array of options. The Apple Watch will be available in two sizes and three case materials (stainless steel, aluminum, and 18K gold), with a range of bands and bracelets. That means the Watch will be taken in different directions, style-wise, depending on the person wearing it. The cheapest models will be $350; even though Apple isn’t yet saying what others will cost, we already know that the top-of-the-line 18K model is going to cater to the sort of big, big spenders who have long worn extremely expensive wristwatches as a personal statement.

Both Tim Cook and (in a video) Jony Ive even spent a surprising amount of the launch event talking about using the Apple Watch to check what time it is–and told us, repeatedly, that it’s really accurate. Just as watchmakers have always done.