  • drive your business forward

Drive Your Business Forward 2014 Winner: Buchi Kombucha

By Sponsored Content1 minute Read

Buchi is at the forefront of the rapidly-growing Kombucha industry — brewing and distributing the probiotic, fermented tea to health markets. Buchi travels around the country, creating community connections that have lead to explosive growth. A customized Sprinter van, built by Innovative Vehicle Solutions, will provide a mobile store-front to distribute product at music festivals and events, and provide exposure for the growing brand.

