Big Gay Ice Cream On Building A Brand That Stands Out

Many startups have sprung from dorm rooms , garages , and other similarly humble spaces. Doug Quint and Bryan Petroff of Big Gay Ice Cream may be the only successful entrepreneurs, however, who can claim a rented Mister Softee van as the launching pad for a rapidly expanding venture.

Quint, a one-time professional bassoonist, wanted to “do something unusual” for the summer of 2009. “I was looking at Craigslist for weird opportunities, like to work for a butcher or something like that,” he said, when he saw a friend’s Facebook post about the possibility of renting an ice cream truck for the summer. She put him in touch with some people who rented out Mister Softee trucks, and Quint proposed the idea to Petroff, who thought it sounded like a fine idea.

They came up with the name practically by accident. Quint posted on Facebook, “I’ve got a big, gay ice cream truck this summer. I’m going to start a Facebook page. Follow along on my misadventures because I’m sure we’re going to royally f**k up something, and it will be fun for a laugh.” They didn’t really have a business plan then, and they still don’t, according to Petroff. That first summer, “the only thing that we did I think stupidly was that we bought all of our ingredients retail.”

Bryan Petroff and Doug Quint in front of their East Village Big Gay Ice Cream Shop

What the duo was much smarter about was social media. At first, Quint began using Twitter just to let everyone know where he’d be parked and what the daily specials were. Of course, tweeting twice a day isn’t the best way to build a brand, and besides, Quint began getting a little stir crazy from being in the van by himself all day. “I started getting weird, and people liked it,” he admitted. “I was kind of losing my mind.” Customers came for the ice cream and stayed for Quint’s sense of humor, food porn, occasional celeb appearances, and photos of their dog Buster.

Even when their truck was off the road that winter, BGIC’s Twitter following grew. Petroff said, “That’s when we realized, okay, we need to take it a little more seriously. Doug’s onto something here, and people are really responding to him, the business, his sense of humor, which became the business’s sense of humor and tactic, I think, for marketing itself.”

I started getting weird, and people liked it.

As it often happens with social media, customers became fans, proselytizers, and even friends. “We treated them in a way as de facto marketing agents. These people were our brand ambassadors. They were talking about us as much as we were talking about them, so it was important for Doug to interact with them much more than just where I am and what’s the special of the day,” Petroff explained. “We used a nonsensical, humorous approach to how we treated ourselves, how we talk about our product, and how we marketed ourselves, and I think that was really refreshing for people.”

“We wanted you to feel like you’d been slapped in the face with flavor, and we wanted your eyes to bug out and we wanted you to smile,” Quint added.