The Watch Business Is Thriving–And It Won’t Be Easy For Apple To Invade It

Once upon a time, mobile phones rendered wristwatches obsolete. Or at least that’s the juicy and convenient narrative that’s been out there in recent years.

Now, there is some data suggesting that fewer people see the need to strap a timekeeping device to their wrist–particularly millennials weaned on smartphones. But those survey samples are small, or imperfect and tractable. The fact is that the wristwatch industry has been doing just fine for years, and might even be experiencing a post-recession Renaissance.

Sales figures bear this out. Research from Euromonitor International in 2013, for example, found that watch sales were actually growing year-over-year, and have been increasing steadily since 2009. In fact in 2012, the global wristwatch industry crossed the $7 billion sales threshold, thanks, mostly, to luxury watchmakers like Rolex. Another venerable brand, Movado, even considers teens to be “a major part of the strategy,” and its sales have risen accordingly.

Courtesy of Euromonitor International

Wristwatches are at least as much about fashion as about functionality, and always have been. That raises interesting questions about the new Apple Watch, a feature-packed mini computer that consumers can strap to their wrist. For all the neat things its latest gadget is capable of, Apple will have the challenge of trying to convince the fashion world’s influencers that it’s worth proudly wearing in the first place.

In a way, the optics problem confronting the company is the same one Google is facing with Google Glass; wearing an Apple Watch could scream “early adopting tech dork” and not “self-aware” or “stylish.” (Unintentionally hilarious Vogue spreads aside.)

“It’s unlikely the the device will ever be regarded as a fashion item,” Bradley Quinn, an analyst at Stylus, a fashion/technology research firm that represents brands like Intel, Adidas, and Swarovski, tells Fast Company in an email. “Apple has not established a fashion following per se, but Apple’s recent appointment of executives who formerly worked for fashion brands implies that they could be planning initiatives to gain [traction].”