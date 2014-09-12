How Are Millennial Employees Changing Companies

While you’ll occasionally hear that the millennial generation is lazy and apathetic, companies are finding that their young employees might be anything but. Digital natives that question authority and seek real meaning in their work, they can change the way an office or company feels and operates very quickly.
At this year’s Social Innovation Summit, in a video created by Hilton Worldwide, various social innovators and business leaders to answer the question of how companies are changing in light of new employees with different attitudes. See their answers in the video above.