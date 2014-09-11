How Introverts Can Network Without Losing Their Minds

I recently discovered that introversion and shyness are not the same thing. I was operating under the (misguided) impression that “introvert” and “extrovert” were synonymous with “shy” and “outgoing.” This is inaccurate. Introversion and extroversion merely refer to where we get our energy from, or how we recharge our brains:

Introverts recharge by spending time alone. They lose energy from interacting with other people for long periods of time, particularly in stimulating, crowded environments.

Extroverts, conversely, lose energy from spending time alone. They recharge by interacting with other people in highly social environments.

This personality dimension has nothing to do with shyness. According to author Susan Cain, presiding commander in chief of the introverts, shyness is a fear of negative judgment, while introversion is a preference for quiet, minimally stimulating environments. In other words, a lack of interest in socializing (introversion) is clearly different than fearing it (shyness).

A second popular misconception about introverts and extroverts is that people are definitively one or the other. Carl Jung, who introduced the terms in the first place, underscored the importance of the sliding-scale interpretation, claiming that if “pure” introverts and extroverts did indeed exist, they would be institutionalized. Most people actually fall somewhere in between the two, exhibiting stronger tendencies toward one or the other. Left- and right-handedness is a fitting analogy: most people will be one or the other, but the writing with one hand doesn’t render the other inoperative.

All of this makes sense to me. My personality skews toward introversion–I consider myself a member of the growing band of introverts that are becoming increasingly disgruntled about nightmarish desk pods–but I am not shy. I find networking events and conferences draining, but not because I’m afraid of small talk or initiating conversations with strangers; I would just rather go spend some quality time with the plants in my apartment to recharge after meeting and greeting.

Networking is an essential skill. Everyone has to do it, and better yet, do it well. There’s a lot out there already about how to network if you’re shy (under the guise of how-to-network-if-you’re-an-introvert), which is useful, but a separate topic. Let’s talk about how to network as an introvert without losing your mind.