Why Did Tim Cook Announce The Apple Watch Now? Four Theories

On Tuesday, for the first time since taking over as Apple CEO, Tim Cook uttered the three words on stage that his old boss made famous: “One more thing…”

That “thing” turned out to be the long-suspected iWatch (rumors have been swirling since 2010!), only it wasn’t called iWatch. It was called Apple Watch, and like the iPhone and iPad before it, the new gadget drew mixed reactions from fans and designers. Unsurprisingly, the wrist-gadget is loaded with nifty features like a heart rate monitor and an inventive UI that should win over lots of early adopting tech nerds. That is, when it goes on sale in 2015 for $350.

The fact that Apple declined to mention a specific launch date struck some longtime Apple watchers as odd. With phones and tablets, the crew from Cupertino is known for its tight two-week windows in between the product announcement and the date the device hits Apple Stores. (The iPhone 6 is launching on Sept. 19, for example.) It’s a deliberate strategy, partially intended to keep Apple’s competitors from adopting any of its glitzier advancements, whether they be magnetic-hinged screen covers or a sensor that scans thumbprints.

Behold: The Apple Watch

So, why announce the Apple Watch with at least four months to go before it hits stores? When I posed the question about the delayed launch window to Ian Fogg, senior principal analyst at IHS, he said that outside of the more recent models of phones and tablets, there have been a few outliers. Apple TV was announced as a “work-in-progress” in September 2006, and didn’t launch until January 2007. And the first iPhone was announced in January 2007 at Macworld, but didn’t go on sale until later that June.

There were a few others, but you could count them all on one hand. Why, then, did the company announce the Apple Watch now? Here, four theories:

1. Apple wants to own the wearable app economy

“The most important thing is to get developers onboard,” says Fogg. “The thing about smart wearables is they need apps.” Enticing third-party software makers has always been a key part of Apple’s mobile strategy, and Apple Watch’s ecosystem is no different, particularly if Apple is interested in moving truckloads of the devices. And let’s face it: Apple has something of a shoddy reputation for prematurely releasing its own native apps, like Maps.

If Apple can convince software developers to start building stuff for Apple Watch now, it isn’t hard to imagine all the resources that will be shifted away from building innovative new software for other devices, like the Moto 360 and Android Wear. If Apple wants to win the race for people’s wrists, it is going to cross the finish line on the feathery wings of third-party applications.