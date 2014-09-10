The iPhone’s Design Evolution, Visualized

Well, we finally know for certain what the latest iPhone will look like. Apple CEO Tim Cook took to the stage in Cupertino, California, on Tuesday to unveil the company’s latest smartphone offerings (as well as some sort of wrist accessory , reportedly).

As it turns out, the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus will have bigger screens, thinner, curvier edges, a new camera, and be available in gold, silver, and space gray.

These latest designs are a far cry from the groundbreaking first generation smartphone Apple released in 2007. Over the years, the size and shape of the phone has evolved, as have the materials and colors used. Not to mention the addition of now-integral components like the front camera–remember how physically challenging selfies used to be?–and major change-ups like addition of the lightning port.

Here’s a look at how the phone’s design has evolved over the years. Click for a larger view.–Shaunacy Ferro



