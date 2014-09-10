New York’s “Survivor Tree” Anchors Socially Driven 9/11 Anniversary Campaign

Amid the horrors of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, there was an amazing tale of resiliency. As the Twin Towers crashed into a tangle of concrete, iron and rubble, a pear tree was trapped within. Nearly a month after that fateful day that changed the world, rescue workers found this charred arboreal victim and vowed to nurse it back to life. Now, as American gets ready to commemorate the 13th anniversary of 9/11, the “survivor tree” stands strong at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum, intended as a living reminder of hope and the ability to overcome darkness.

This unlikely survivor features in a new commemorative campaign from BBDO New York that included an animated film and a Twitter-powered fundraising effort.

“Survivor Tree,” narrated by Whoopi Goldberg, is a simple animation and poem that tells the story of this remarkable tree, and serves as the centerpiece for a campaign from the 9/11 Memorial and Museum that encourages people to visit and support the newly opened memorial.

The film, which was animated by Elastic, grew from a very honest reaction. When contemplating how to commemorate 9/11, a very difficult anniversary, BBDO president John Osborn was in conversation with Jane Rosenthal, founder of the Tribeca Film Festival and 9/11 Memorial board member. When the topic of the survivor tree came up, she said it would be an amazing story for kids. “We all lit up. She was totally right, and by the end of the meeting we had resolved to write an animated children’s poem and book,” say creative directors Rick Williams and Marcel Yunes.

“Turning the Survivor Tree into a story for parents and kids allows the The National Sept 11 Memorial & Museum to talk to both children and adults alike about a difficult topic, but in a simple, more innocent and approachable way–a way that celebrates how we as people bounced back,” says Williams. “It’s a metaphor for the human spirit and testament to the healing power of caring.

That direction also opened the door for the creation of a full children’s eBook, an important tool for parents to communicate the story of 9/11 for children and young people, many of whom were not yet born or are too young to remember for themselves.





Yunes says that creating the corresponding eBook gives schools and parents a chance to read the story to kids at their own pace. “The story has a sense of wonder and softness to it that lets kids focus on the good that came from the valiant efforts of workers and the community,” says Yunes. “The tree grew back bigger than ever, and that’s a message everybody can get behind. It’s more than a history lesson. It’s a lesson about how we take care of each other.”