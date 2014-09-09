Kevin Smith’s New Movie, “Tusk” Is Being Promoted With Its Own Brands Of Weed

It’s not exactly a Transformers Happy Meal, but it will probably make you want to eat one of those. Or possibly two.

Director and podcasting mogul Kevin Smith has found a nifty new tie-in for his forthcoming film, Tusk: two strains of branded marijuana. It’s a strategy that should blow smoky awareness about this movie in the direction of the people within Smith’s carefully honed demographic of young stoners with disposable income and time on their hands.





Smith came to pot late in life, despite its constant presence in his films, but as he’s detailed on any podcast that will have him in the last five years, he’s now embraced the stoner lifestyle in a big way. Now he’s proven his allegiance once and for all by teaming up with awesomely named L.A. dispensary Buds & Roses to cultivate two strains of pot tied into the movie: Mr. Tusk and White Walrus. If it’s not clear through context yet, the film is about a podcaster who gets turned into a walrus, so these strains are perfectly appropriate.

According to a release from the film’s distributor, A24, limited edition herb grinders bearing the Tusk logo will also be given away to customers of the dispensary and fans of the film, “so that they have a daily reminder of the soul crushing spirit of the film’s main antagonist, Howard Howe.” And, if you’re so inclined, you can also play along on Instagram by submitting your best take on #WalrusBreath–“the act of creating tusks by blowing smoke or vapor out of one’s nostrils.”

Perhaps it’s part of a strategy to make sure people are so stoned when they see the movie, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, and which opens in theaters September 19, that they forget they ever saw it and end up going again. Thanks, Kevin Smith, you evil pot-genius.

Have a look at the trailer for the film below.

