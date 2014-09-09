The Apple Live Blog Reality Distortion Field

For its big technology announcement of the year, Apple has gotten into the live blog game. Apple has long live-streamed its events, and that hasn’t stopped news sites from adding live blogged coverage. But this year, the Apple PR team went a bit further, mimicking media coverage with its own stream of the events happening on stage, peppered with pictures and tweets. It’s like a live blog from your favorite tech blog , but brought to you by Apple with all of Apple’s internal images and videos, share buttons included. While journalists scramble for decent iPhone photos of the new Apple Watch to post to their feeds, Apple runs its arsenal of crisp promotional imagery. It’s hard to compete with.

However, what the live blog offers in pretty pictures, it lacks in jokes and what some might call reality. Here’s the version of today’s big news of the long rumored Apple Watch that you would get if you used Apple as your trusted news source:

CNN’s Bill Weir applauds design guru Jony Ive for creating something that looks like a watch:

Bloomberg’s Josh Topolsky can’t wait to get his:

The New York Times’s Farhad Manjoo calls the watch that looks like a watch “stunning”:

“BEAUTIFUL” says TechCrunch:

Fast Company‘s Mark Wilson pats Apple on the back for a great idea: