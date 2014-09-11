Life And Work Lessons From Joss Whedon’s Biography

There are particular challenges to writing a book on as prolific a writer and director as Joss Whedon. The night before Amy Pascale was to turn in the manuscript of her Joss Whedon biography, the actor Nathan Fillion tweeted news of an upcoming movie, Much Ado about Nothing, a low-budget project that Whedon shot in 10 days between working on The Avengers.

“I was like ‘Are you kidding?,’” Pascale says. “My next reaction was [Whedon] was trying to kill me.”

Front cover

The manuscript did not get turned in the next day. After an 18-month delay, Joss Whedon: The Biography was released last month.

While much has been written about Whedon’s work, less attention has been paid to his life. As a fan who followed his career starting with the original airing of Buffy the Vampire Slayer in the late 1990s, Pascale knew the broad strokes of his story. But to get the full story for the book, she went so far as to assemble a family tree on Ancestry.com and interview over 40 people.

“We don’t really know what television writers are going through,” she says.

Pascale shares some of the life lessons gleaned from her research that help explain how Whedon built his fanbase and got all these projects done without killing himself.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

When he was working primarily as a screenwriter (before the days of directing The Avengers), Whedon wrote the Buffy the Vampire Slayer movie script and hated how it turned out. It wasn’t the “dark and comedic action-horror film of empowerment” that he had envisioned. Luckily 20th Century Fox, the studio behind the movie, never secured television rights. Whedon turned the Buffy TV show into his directorial debut and told the story the way he had wanted for the movie.