A Startup Offers A Sustainable Alternative To India’s Chaotic Garbage

Like many big developing-world cities, Mumbai is struggling with all the waste it generates. Increased prosperity and changing consumption habits have grown the amount of garbage it produces, and its current infrastructure isn’t coping well. The city’s dumping grounds are 130 feet high in places, and they create serious health problems for nearby residents, not to mention the people working at the sites.

Sampurn(e)arth, a start-up formed by three recent college graduates, wants cities like Mumbai to develop different types of waste management model. Rather than collect trash and centralize it at a few places, it proposes smaller, local facilities, like biogas generators and compost areas, that don’t add to the main trash pile.





“We save the dumping grounds and put up systems that are environmentally sustainable,” says Debartha Banerjee, one of the founders. “And, we generate employment that gathers in the population of informal waste pickers.”

Three years in, the entrepreneurs have signed up 60 clients, including corporate offices, housing blocks, and university campuses. For example, it now manages food waste at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, whose kitchens generate up to 900 pounds a day. The slop goes into an on-site digester that produces enough gas to cook half the campus’s food.

A big part of the project is to employ local waste pickers who usually comb through the dumps or roam the streets. Sampurn(e)arth has taken on 15 informal workers so far, giving them a full wage and improving their social status.

“Before they were inside a dump, now they are working with proper conditions,” Banerjee says. “Most importantly, they have more dignity. Waste-picking is looked down on by many people. They go from being waste pickers to waste managers.”

Sampurn(e)arth makes money by charging service fees and selling on products or dry recyclables like PET plastic. Its compost goes to local gardens, while the paper it recycles gets turned into stationary branded with corporate logos. Banerjee is looking for a balance between profit and social and environmental goals, he says.