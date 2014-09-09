Watch 4-Story-Tall Holographic Models Strut Through Central Park

Runway models at New York Fashion Week usually seem larger than life, but at Ralph Lauren’s show last night, they were larger than ever, towering four stories above Central Park’s Cherry Hill.

The models were holograms, projected onto a 60-foot-tall fan of water that sprayed upward from a nearby pond, and they strutted through airborne images of the Brooklyn Bridge, the High Line, and flowering arbors, surrounded by firefly-like lighting effects. They wore the newly released Polo for Women line, a formalization of Lauren’s classic Polo collection.





The mirage-like runway walk closed with a hologram of the 74-year-old Lauren himself, doing a little jig, celebrating the recent opening of his Polo flagship store on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue. A rerun of the holographic spectacular is scheduled at the same place tonight, for those who missed it.



