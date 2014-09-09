And Now For Something Non-Apple Related: An Island Full Of Bunnies

Forget everything you know about islands–Fantasy Island, Easter Island, that Rubik’s cube from hell on Lost–forget it all, because this is the only island that matters: Japan’s Ōkunoshima, affectionately nicknamed “Rabbit Island.”

Those with severe rabbit allergies, you are excused. But for everyone else, LOOK AT ALL THIS FLUFFINESS.

How much is rent on Rabbit Island, and why am I not living there at this very second?

Despite the overwhelming cuteness, Rabbit Island has a pretty grisly history. During World War II, Ōkunoshima was used as a factory to produce poison gas for chemical warfare against the Chinese, and the rabbits living on the island at the time were experimented on to test the effectiveness of the chemicals. There’s actually a Poison Gas Museum on the island that brings Ōkunoshima’s dark past to light.

But now, the island has become a tourist destination where wild rabbits roam free…or rather, swarm free.