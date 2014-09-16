The Most Important Question To Ask New Employees

When something isn’t working out quite right, CEOs are often the last to know. But not at Emerald Therapeutics .

The biotech startup tasks all new hires with an unusual mandate: each new employee must fill out a “fresh-eye journal” criticizing and analyzing all aspects of the company. Newcomers are asked questions like “Describe a decision that the company has made that raises an eyebrow for you?” And their feedback is read by company co-CEOS Brian Frezza and D.J. Kleinbaum.

Brian Frezza and D.J. Kleinbaum

Frezza and Kleinbaum say they came up with the idea a year ago to help their startup avoid the trappings of corporate dysfunction and groupthink. After all, they founded Emerald with the idea of taking advantage of such weaknesses in the biotech industry.

New employees are the best at seeing problems and mistakes that CEOs and other longer-term employees have already accepted as commonplace, the CEOs say.

“You basically have this one-week window where they’ve not gotten into the daily workings of what we consider normal,” Frezza said. “We ask: Is there any situation where the emperor has no clothes on, that we don’t know of?”

New employees get three months to fill out the journal.

With 18 employees total, Kleinbaum and Frezza have reviewed seven journals so far. But the technique comes at a critical period for the four-year-old company.