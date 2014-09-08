ISIS-Affiliated Twitter Account Calls For Assassination Of Twitter Employees, Twitter Investigating

A now-suspended Twitter account seemingly affiliated with the extremist group ISIS has been calling for the assassination of employees who work at the social network.

Vocativ reports that a series of tweets sent from the handle @dawlamoon, supposedly representing the Jerusalem-based organization Al Nusra Al Maqdisia, told “lone wolves” to carry out attacks on Twitter employees. Vocativ translated some of the tweets before the account, which had roughly 3,000 followers, was suspended:

“#The_Concept_of_Lone_Wolf_Attacks The time has arrived to respond to Twitter’s management by directly attacking their employees and physically assassinating them!! Those who will carry this out are the sleepers cells of death.” “#The_Concept_of_Lone_Wolf_Attacks Every Twitter employee in San Francisco in the United States should bear in mind and watch over himself because on his doorstep there might be a lone wolf assassin waiting.” “#The_Concept_of_Lone_Wolf_Attacks Twitter management should know that if they do not stop their campaign in the virtual world, we will the bring the war to them in the real world on the ground.”

“Our security team is investigating the veracity of these threats with relevant law enforcement officials,” a Twitter representative said in a statement to Fast Company. Though Twitter suspended the account on Monday, similar shutdowns have been short-lived because ISIS has been creating new accounts with similar user names.

With more focus on online harassment, this tactic of creating new accounts has been called in question. Many Twitter users attempted to turn the focus of the company’s last quarterly earnings to online bullying, but the subject was sidestepped in favor of ad products and revenue.