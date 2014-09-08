Tinder Settles Its Ugly Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Just over two months after former Tinder executive Whitney Wolfe filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against the dating app company, the parties involved have settled the dispute for an undisclosed amount and “without admission of wrongdoing,” Wolfe’s lawyer told BuzzFeed .

“[Wolfe] is proud of her role as a co-founder of Tinder and of the role she played in the app’s success. She is now pleased to be able to focus her energy, talents, and ideas on exciting new opportunities,” the statement continued.

Wolfe alleged that Tinder CMO Justin Mateen repeatedly called her a “whore” on several occasions. The filings included several graphic text messages between Wolfe and Mateen, who had previously had a romantic relationship together.

The suit also claimed that Wolfe had her “cofounder” title stripped, allegedly because Mateen said having a 24-year-old female cofounder made the company “seem like a joke.”

Mateen was suspended from the company in July, in light of the lawsuit. The IAC-owned Tinder denied Wolfe’s allegations.

Wolfe’s allegations were one of many horrible stories about the way women are treated at technology companies. Like many stories alleging harassment and sexism, Wolfe’s suit led to a discussion about the role of women at tech companies.