Square Partners With SumAll For Sales Analytics

The two companies announced a partnership Thursday to incorporate transaction data from Square into SumAll’s dashboard, giving sellers deeper insight into their businesses. SumAll–a tool largely used by marketers and small- to medium-sized businesses to track e-commerce, ad, and social media performance–can import data from a number of tools, including Twitter, Facebook, Mailchimp, Intuit, and various search engines.

Image: SumAll

Image: SumAll

“While we’re still building things in-house, like analytics to give our sellers real-time reporting, we wanted to keep the option to integrate with third parties open,” Catherine Ferdon, who is part of Square’s product communications team, told Fast Company. The payments company opened up its platform about a year ago. Its recent partnership with IFTTT lets merchants use transaction data to trigger actions on various services and hardware products, such as sending refund information to Google Glass.

Image: Square

Businesses using Square will see a button on their dashboards to easily create a new account and import their data over to SumAll. “Merchants can use that insight to understand what’s impacting payments and transaction volume,” said Scott Pollack, SumAll’s head of business development. As the company continues to add services to its platform, it could yield some new understandings. For example, with Fitbit information pulled in, a small business owner can correlate hours of sleep and business performance.