After 25 Years, Dieter Rams’s Classic Side Table Is Back In Production

One of Dieter Rams’s most legendary objects is back from the interior design grave. British furniture design company Vitsœ has re-released the iconic 621 Side Table after 25 years out of circulation. It’s a smart, elegant design which proved plastic could be a “noble and long-living material,” in Rams’s own words.

Despite it’s serial number of a name, the 621 Side Table is a design classic. Created by Dieter Rams in 1962 to complement Vitsœ’s 620 Chair Programme–a revolutionary modular chair also designed by Rams–the 621 Side Table was designed to be used in many different configurations. Two 620s on either side of a sofa might make good end tables, for example, whereas four stacked side-by-side made a near seamless coffee table. You could even flip a 621 on its side to put a cup or remote holder in the middle of a sofa.

Even the hard-to-please Rams seems happy to have the table back in production. Even after 50 years of existence, the 621 Side Table looks just as stylish in today’s modern world. Holding a freshly engineered 621 in his hands earlier this year, Rams remarked, “The finish is overwhelming.” The 621, it appears, still has the Dieter Rams seal of approval. What more do you need to know?

Available now from Vitsœ in small ($260), large ($290), and as a nesting pair of both small and large ($520), the 621 Side Table can now be order at Vitsöe’s official site.