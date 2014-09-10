3 Simple Innovation Hacks Your Startup May Be Overlooking

Ask any CEO if they have already established their best product to date. Nine times out of 10 the answer will be “no.”

The secret to cutting-edge innovation is always wanting more. This approach is what keeps startups hungry and agile. It’s also what keeps larger companies open to new ideas–sometimes, ideas from where they least expect it. Setting your company up for success can be as simple as knowing where and how to look for those a-ha moments.

Along with strong leadership, businesses should actively create and collect ideas from various channels. If your company is struggling to innovate, evaluate your company’s current way of fostering great ideas. Then, consider implementing some simple steps you may be overlooking, namely:

Look around your office. Are there closed doors? What about inviting, open meeting spaces? It’s no secret that collaboration is key when it comes to brainstorming, as well as creating open dialogue. As a startup, office space may be the last thing on your mind, but investing in your space can make a world of difference.

Make your office a place where people want to come to work and contribute. Simple additions like adding lunch tables or huddle rooms will show your employees it’s okay to take a break from their cubicle or workstation.

An open workspace is easy to configure and eliminates pretty much all barriers to communication.

As your business grows, new employees will learn and grow based on those they interact with on a daily basis. Create a program for employees with managers outside of their normal day-to-day interaction. Introduce engineers to design and user experience, and marketing with product management.