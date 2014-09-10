4 Unavoidable Steps To Building An Entrepreneurial Organization

At the individual level, it translates original ideas into practical innovations and unleashes the creative power of human capital. At the organizational level, it is the main engine of business growth and survival: entrepreneurial companies grow; the others eventually die. And at the society level, entrepreneurship bridges the gap between demand and supply, creating new employment opportunities and solving real-world problems, including those which had not yet been identified.

Although most people associate entrepreneurship with an occupational category, launching a business is neither necessary nor sufficient for entrepreneurship.

Indeed, people differ in their entrepreneurial orientation and abilities, regardless of whether they run their own business, are self-employed, or are employed by someone else. In fact, even big corporations make entrepreneurship a strategic priority now: they want to remain as agile, hungry and ambitious as fresh start-ups, so they put innovation at the heart of their agenda.

But how does one build an entrepreneurial organization? Clearly, this cannot happen overnight, and one recipe may not work for all businesses and circumstances. However, there are four generic steps that are more or less indispensable and unavoidable:

These are people who have an entrepreneurial “DNA.” They are naturally more inquisitive and critical of the status quo, which is why they may often have a history of problems with authority or even be misfits. They are also good at generating tons of ideas, so much so that they may often seem eccentric and a bit odd.

Creative people suffer from an inability to suppress irrelevant thought processes and ideas, something called latent inhibition, but that “inability” provides the very raw ingredients of creativity.