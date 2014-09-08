Instacart Strives For Speedier Online Grocery Shopping

Grocery delivery service Instacart , which promises delivery of orders within one hour, has partnered with Whole Foods to make their service faster and more convenient. Instacart employees will now be stationed in Whole Foods Markets, and customers will have the option of picking up their grocery order from the store instead of having it delivered.

Although Instacart already offers one-hour grocery delivery from other retailers, customers often request Whole Foods specifically, according to Instacart.

Customers can place orders through Instacart’s mobile app or website, select delivery or pickup, and within an hour, an Instacart “personal shopper” will have their groceries ready. Through this partnership, Instacart will embed employees in Whole Foods Markets, cutting down on travel time between stores.

With this new feature, Instacart hopes to edge out grocery delivery competition like AmazonFresh, Walmart To Go, and FreshDirect. Instacart CEO Apoorva Mehta, a former Amazon employee, told Fast Company last year that Instacart has “a fundamental structural advantage over Amazon. We don’t hold any inventory, have any warehouses, or maintain a fleet of trucks. As a result, we can expand to cities much faster.”

This new service will be available initially in Austin and Boston, and later will roll out to all 15 cities where Instacart is currently available.