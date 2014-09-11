Is A Flashy Piece Of Jewelry Really The Best Disguise For A Flash Drive?

USB flash drives are maddeningly easy to lose: they get sucked into the bowels of purses, along with old chapsticks and crumpled receipts, or get left in friends’ laptops. Some resort to wearing flash drives on geeky lanyards around their necks to avoid this, but U.K.-based designer Ming Wu believes he’s found a better, more fashionable way to keep your data in sight.

The Memory Ring is a flash drive cleverly disguised as a stylish, minimalistic piece of jewelry. The drive folds out of a square of metal that you wear around your finger, either in gold, silver, gold-plated brass, or stainless steel, which can be engraved or embossed with custom designs. But the real benefit of wearing the drive on your finger is that it’s hypothetically easier to keep track of than if you stow it in a purse or a briefcase, and you’re more likely to notice if it’s missing.

One caveat, though: If your goal is to protect your data, a flashy gold ring might actually be more tempting to would-be thieves than a mere plastic flash drive. Still, for the absent-minded, it’s a sleek design response to the question of how not to lose a tiny piece of metal that might hold weeks of important work.

Wu is currently funding his design on Kickstarter. Memory Rings are available for pre-order from $40, and will deliver in October.