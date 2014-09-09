“Fast & Furious” Meets Gymkhana–With Tractors–In This EXTREME Swedish Video

Imagine for a moment, if you will, that someone took the reversals, 180- and 360-degree spins, donuts, and drifting of modern stunt driving and applied it to an agricultural setting. Weird, right? Maybe about as out of place as, say, rap on a dairy farm ?





But please allow this new video by Scandinavian tire retail brand Vianor and agency Svensson to immediately dispel any notion that this is anything less than an amazing idea. “Traktor Terror” is essentially a Scando-hillbilly Gymkhana and it’s awesome.

Even better may be what’s to come, as the brand is soliciting entries for other unique performance vehicles to join Traktor’s Rickard Nilsson as an official Vianor team rider. Maybe this kid should try out.