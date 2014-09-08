Survey: 35% Of Americans Took Security Actions After iCloud Breach

After the recent leak of celebrity iCloud photos, 35% of Americans responded by stepping up their own online security. The most common action taken was creating stronger passwords, according to a YouGov / Tresorit survey reported by 9to5Mac .

The survey of 1,000 Americans found that 20% of those who took steps to upgrade their security did so by creating stronger passwords, while 11% plan to change their passwords regularly. Another 13% created different passwords for each online account, but only 6% started using a two-step verification process.

Two-step verification is the new buzzword in online security, as it requires both a password and a random code sent by text to a user’s phone, making hacking more difficult. Apple’s Tim Cook has promised to make two-step verification easier to enable on Apple products.

The recent iCloud leak was the most high-profile internet security breach since Heartbleed. With more and more talk of online security concerns, Americans may finally be taking notice.