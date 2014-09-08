This Supercut Is A Beautiful Rainbow, Made Up Of Pixar Movies

We love Pixar for its whimsical story devices, like the balloon house in Up, and its vibrant characters, like Toy Story’s Buzz Lightyear, who seem ready to walk right off the screen. But, as Vimeo user Rishi Kaneria demonstrates, much of what makes these animations pop is Pixar’s brilliant use of color. To showcase this broad visual spectrum, Kaneria has compiled a minute-long supercut of the Pixar universe in all of its ROYGBIV brilliance. The video is like a delightful visual game, challenging viewers to identify the 14 animated features but also to pin-point the moments of color transition. Kaneria’s editing is subtle and seamless; it’s not easy to name the shot in which red first blends with orange or orange seeps into yellow. But this nuance is what distinguishes Pixar’s animation style from so many others. It’s a veritable kaleidoscope of color.