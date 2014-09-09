5 Worthwhile Incentives To Attract Top Candidates

Many young employees and established professionals revere startups not only for the potential financial windfall they could provide–after all, Google was a startup in the ’90s–but for the creative, open, and inviting culture that comes with working for a new company.

After all, the two largest age ranges for startup founders is 20 to 24 and 30 to 34, which means that startups are statistically more likely to embrace new and radical ideas about company culture.

It also means that the smartest and best job candidates under 35 are flocking to startups because of the benefits they offer. Young professionals claim that work-life balance is more important than ever, and their job search reflects these changing attitudes.

Whether your company is just starting or you are simply looking to make your organization more enticing to potential and existing employees, here are a few of the most important aspects of the startup culture that makes it so desirable.

Employees are more likely to stay at a company if they feel like their management and employers trust them to do their job without being micromanaged. According to an article published by Michigan State University Extension, organizations with a high level of trust have increased employee morale, more productive workers, and lower staff turnover.

Employees who feel trusted are more likely to also trust the company to make the right decisions regarding work culture and responsibilities. They also might be more likely to feel comfortable enough to share their ideas, which fosters an environment of innovation–something that is key to startup success.

As mentioned earlier, many young professionals embrace startups because they offer unique financial incentives that can inspire employees to produce great results. After all, if employees know they own a piece of the company in equity or stock options or they can get bonuses for performance, they will be even more willing to do what it takes to make your company succeed.