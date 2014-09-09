3 Steps To Get Over Life’s Epic Disappointments

We’ve all been there. Whether you’ve been passed over for a promotion, rejected by a significant other, or your best friend is getting married and asks you to distribute programs, we’ve all wanted something and not gotten it.

How do you get over it? We asked several experts for their best tips for getting over disappointment. Here’s what they shared:

It’s your pity party, and you’ll sulk if you want to. That’s okay–as long as you’re conscious of your wallowing, and know you’ll move on when it’s time, says Beth Buelow, a Tacoma, Washington-based professional coach and creator of The Introvert Entrepreneur podcast.

Feeling disappointed is valuable information, she says, because it tells you that it’s something important to you, and helps you decide whether to try again.

“Who’s to say that your first choice is really the best path?” says Scott Hammond, a management professor at Utah State University and author of Lessons of the Lost: Finding Hope and Resilience in Work, Life, and the Wilderness. “If you are disappointed with not getting your first choice, try the second, third, fourth, and so on. You may find things turn out better than you expected.”

In his spare time, Hammond and his golden retriever volunteer with Rocky Mountain Rescue Dogs, a search and rescue organization assisting law enforcement to find missing people.

“Everyone I interviewed [for the book] who had been lost in work, life, or in the wilderness, said it was a time of exceptional learning,” Hammond says. “Resilience is a choice, so is disappointment.”