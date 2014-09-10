GlassWire Makes Web Security Beautiful

When Jon Hundley’s computer was compromised by hackers, he ended up having to reinstall practically everything. Hundley, a developer, looked around for a piece of software that would allow him to keep tabs on what his computer was connecting to behind the scenes, but couldn’t find anything that worked.

“I spent ages trying to find a product that did what I was looking for and there was just nothing out there,” he says. “So I decided to build one.”

With GlassWire you will see what applications use your Internet bandwidth, where they go, and how heavy the traffic exchange is.

The result is GlassWire, a beautiful and free Windows application, which lets users visualize network activity in an easy-to-understand, real-time graph. With the repercussions of the recent iCloud hacking incident reminding everyone of the importance of online security, GlassWire does the impossible: It makes web monitoring interesting.

“I think many people may not realize what is happening on their computers and don’t understand traffic flows and traffic volume consumption,” says cofounder Anton Bondar. “With GlassWire you will see what applications use your Internet bandwidth, where they go, and how heavy the traffic exchange is. This helps user understand what is going on and brings attention to suspicious Internet activities.”





Since Hundley and Bondar had worked together in the past–they cofounded and then sold webcam startup ManyCam last year–getting GlassWire started was straightforward. The challenge was designing it to be the most elegant solution possible.

“I’d downloaded a number of different firewalls that ask you to approve certain permissions, but after a while I found that I’d just click ‘OK’ to get them to go away,” Hundley says. “I think a lot of people do that–you just get lazy. It was a difficult problem to get around.”

The solution the pair settled on centered around one simple thing: context. In software designed to put the user back in control of their bandwidth it was vital that users were in a position to make the most informed choice possible.