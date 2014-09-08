Facebook Videos Hit 1 Billion Daily Views

Although the premise is annoying on paper, users don’t seem to mind Facebook’s autoplay videos , which start rolling (without audio) as soon as you scroll over them. And the feature may even have played a key role in helping a certain hashtag charity raise awareness using buckets and ice .

Now, Facebook gives us a glimpse at how its video strategy is doing… and it appears to be growing big. Fast. Per a Facebook blog post, from May through June, video views grew 50%. Since June, there have been an average of 1 billion video views on Facebook every day, with more than 65% of users watching through mobile.

For the unfamiliar, Facebook videos are a bit different from YouTube or Vimeo. When you scroll through your news feed, they automatically start playing but without sound. Marketers and other dubious attention-seekers love it because moving images seem to snag eyeballs, faster. And if you play a bunch of Facebook videos, the algorithm will likely feed you more of them to watch at the top of your feed.

Now, a billion daily views is still small pickings compared to YouTube, which hit 4 billion daily views in 2012 (it hasn’t updated this statistic since). But Facebook’s statistics seem to imply an advantage on Facebook’s end: As a latecomer, the social network has the luxury of building its video platform for mobile-first, while YouTube is saddled with the challenge of trying to migrate its customers over from the web.

