Can Facebook’s Open Source Switch Democratize Networking Hardware?

In the 1990s and early 2000s, tech companies moved in droves from using expensive servers from companies like Sun Microsystems to using commodity hardware and open source software, like Linux-based operating systems and the Apache web server.

Since then, developers have come up with powerful, open source tools to quickly and reliably deploy code and data to the collections of servers that deliver web and app content without having to interact with the individual machines. But networking switches–the computers that route packets data to and from individual servers in a data center–have largely continued to rely on proprietary software running on specialized machines made by vendors like Cisco Systems and Juniper Networks.

And configuring these machines, with vendor-specific interfaces, can be hard to automate and reliant on the talent and knowledge of specialized network engineers, says Najam Ahmad, the director of technical operations at Facebook. But the social networking giant is at the forefront of an industry effort to move networking equipment to machines built on open source designs and running Linux-based systems.

“As the web companies are scaling and have to build new infrastructure, networking becomes a bottleneck,” says Ahmad.

Moving to open source designs and software would ultimately let companies like Facebook buy intercompatible switches from a variety of vendors, just as they can now do with other computing hardware, instead of choosing between proprietary models from the current vendors, each with their own idiosyncratic interfaces.

“We are working together, in the open, to design and build smarter, more scalable, more efficient data center technologies–but we’re still connecting them to the outside world using black-box switches that haven’t been designed for deployment at scale and don’t allow consumers to modify or replace the software that runs on them,” wrote Frank Frankovsky, the head of the Open Compute Project, in a May blog post.

The Open Compute Project was initially created by Facebook to share efficient, nonproprietary data center hardware designs and software, and Facebook’s Ahmad is leading the group’s effort to develop and promote open source switch designs.