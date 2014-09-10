Meet The Sensor Startup That’s Making NYC Apartments Warmer This Winter

Every New York City winter brings stories of residents shivering in their apartments, despite strict laws requiring landlords keep their properties adequately warm.

The city receives hundreds of thousands of heat-related complaints every season, and angry New Yorkers can be left waiting for inspectors to verify the complaints or compiling pen-and-paper temperature logs to bring to housing court in an effort to force property owners to take action.

This year, a project launched from the Flatiron School, a Manhattan professional programming academy, aims to make this process easier, especially for some of the city’s underprivileged residents who are often taken advantage of by penny-pinching landlords. The Heat Seek NYC project designed wireless temperature sensors it plans to distribute across the city with the help of tenant advocacy groups. Those sensors let tenants and those helping them navigate the city’s housing bureaucracy by automatically tracking when their apartments get illegally and dangerously frigid, say the project’s leaders.

Housing temperature problems aren’t unique to New York City, but “this project definitely would not have happened anywhere else,” says Heat Seek backend developer and cofounder William Jeffries.

Jeffries says the idea evolved last winter, when he was a student at the Flatiron School brainstorming ideas for class projects using the Twine Wi-Fi-enabled sensor kit. Temperature monitoring was one idea he considered, and classmate and Heat Seek cofounder Tristan Siegel’s mother is a social worker whose clients often have issues with inadequately heated apartments, and the two began to think seriously about the idea.

“Pretty soon we had a team of, like, nine people,” says Jeffries.

The Flatiron School provided the fledgling project with prototyping tools, supplies, and work space. “The curriculum is sort of like fundamentals of programming and general tools and instruction on how to think about problems and learn new tools,” he says. “There wasn’t a lot of direction in terms of what projects you should work on, or what kind of ideas you should have.” The school also helped arrange for the team to present its project at New York Tech Meetup, where budding inventors present “hacks of the week” to industry luminaries.