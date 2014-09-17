A Lesson In Overcoming Adversity Through Innovation

William Kamkwamba is from Wimbe, a small rural village in Malawi, Africa. In late 2001, while his family was battling life-threatening famine, then 14-year-old Kamkwamba was forced to drop out of high school because his family could no longer afford his school’s fees. Rather than accept this fate, he educated himself by borrowing books from a small community library.

Inspired by diagrams and pictures of windmill designs he saw in these books, Kamkwamba decided to build two machines: The first provided electricity to power his family’s home. The second provided a constant supply of drinking and irrigation water for his family’s farm.

Kamkwamba’s socio-economic environment in Malawi is hardly unique. According to nonprofit organization The Hunger Project, 842 million people–or one in eight people in the world–do not have enough to eat. 1.7 billion people lack access to clean water. 75% of the world’s poorest people–that’s 1.4 billion women, children, and men–live in rural areas and depend on agriculture and related activities for their livelihood. And the International Energy Agency and the World Bank notes that 1.2 billion people around the world are still stuck in the dark.

Kamkwamba overcame these hardships by accessing education.

While he was forced to leave formal schooling, he had access to a small library from which he was able to teach himself. He then used that knowledge to build tools that would allow him to access such basic necessities as water and electricity for his family, thereby turning around his, his family’s, and even some local villagers’ futures.

Kamkwamba’s story teaches us that only by thinking about innovating to solve problems of access can we begin to truly tackle these socio-economic issues.

Overcoming adversity through innovating is a process that begins with mental toughness, cultivating one’s curiosity, and doing what others aren’t doing.