How The New Yorker Finally Figured Out The Internet: 3 Lessons From Its Web Redesign

In late July, NewYorker.com unveiled a slew of changes aimed at modernizing the site. The update included a responsive design that’s meant to work just as well on smartphones as it does on desktops and free (if temporary) access to an archive previously only available to subscribers.

If people get through a story from beginning to end, they’re more likely to talk about it and share it.

The new direction seems to be working. Since the July relaunch, traffic on NewYorker.com is averaging 10.4 million monthly uniques, up 23% from a year ago. In the same period, the average time spent on the site is also up 23%. And traffic on the weekend, which is typically a rather barren time for most websites, has exploded: the NewYorker.com’s weekend audience has grown by 25%.

Not all of that is through design alone, of course; the open archives have been a big draw. But the New Yorker is such a singular magazine–better known for its print property than for its sometimes half-hearted forays into digital–that we were curious if there were any design lessons other companies and publications could learn from the relaunch. We spoke to NewYorker.com editor Nicholas Thompson, and the New Yorker‘s creative director Wyatt Mitchell to find out.

Illustrations of Wyatt Mitchell and Nicholas Thompson by Stanley Chow

The biggest change to NewYorker.com might not actually be its look, but what’s going on behind the scenes. Previously, the editors and producers of NewYorker.com worked on an unholy mash-up of two clunky, outdated content management systems, TeamSite and Movable Type. As a result, the New Yorker staff couldn’t actually handle the workload of publishing more than a handful of stories every day.

With the relaunch, NewYorker.com runs on WordPress, a more robust, user-friendly CMS. “We’re looking at almost total upside there,” Thompson tells me. Because the tools are no longer getting in the way of producers doing their job, NewYorker.com is now able to publish a greater volume of stories every day. The site used to top out at 10 or 12 stories each day: now, it publishes around 20 per day. “It’s a lot easier to be productive now, and we can now make the site fresh a lot more quickly than we used to,” says Thompson.

“It’s weird, but when I started at the New Yorker, my knee-jerk reaction was to think that the people who read the magazine are the same as the people who read the website,” says Wyatt Mitchell, New Yorker creative director. “But that’s not actually true.”