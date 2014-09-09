How Video Can Improve Your Company Culture

When defining culture, companies often like to throw around words like creative, fun, and innovative. Rarely, though, do we see this in action.

But companies like Google have found success in demonstrating their culture through the use of video in all aspects, from training to humorous pranks.

Research shows video content drives consumer engagement, increasing it by 65%. If video can encourage engagement among your external customers, think of what it could do inside your company.

Most companies have training videos to show employees how to complete job tasks or demonstrate how to interact with customers, but few realize video can be used in many other ways.

Companies are missing opportunities for streamlining the hiring process, announcing company news, and even delighting their audience by showing what goes on behind the scenes. These are places where company culture can really shine if you let it. Using video is a compelling way to define your norms, values, and behaviors driving your company. Here are three ways incorporating video into your strategy can help your company culture:

One of the biggest challenges companies face today is retaining millennials who will be workplace leaders tomorrow. Nearly 45% of millennials are already in active leadership roles, and that’s expected to grow to 75% by 2025. If they aren’t inspired by the offerings of your company, these bright stars will venture out and start their own.

More than three-quarters of millennials say they are strongly influenced by how innovative a company is when considering a new employer. This is where asking for video resumes can be a welcome addition to your hiring technology.