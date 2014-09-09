How Video Can Improve Your Company Culture

When defining culture, companies often like to throw around words like creative, fun, and innovative. Rarely, though, do we see this in action.
But companies like Google have found success in demonstrating their culture through the use of video in all aspects, from training to humorous pranks.
Research shows video content drives consumer engagement, increasing it by 65%. If video can encourage engagement among your external customers, think of what it could do inside your company.
Most companies have training videos to show employees how to complete job tasks or demonstrate how to interact with customers, but few realize video can be used in many other ways.
Companies are missing opportunities for streamlining the hiring process, announcing company news, and even delighting their audience by showing what goes on behind the scenes. These are places where company culture can really shine if you let it. Using video is a compelling way to define your norms, values, and behaviors driving your company. Here are three ways incorporating video into your strategy can help your company culture:
1. Attract And Engage Tomorrow’s Leaders
One of the biggest challenges companies face today is retaining millennials who will be workplace leaders tomorrow. Nearly 45% of millennials are already in active leadership roles, and that’s expected to grow to 75% by 2025. If they aren’t inspired by the offerings of your company, these bright stars will venture out and start their own.
More than three-quarters of millennials say they are strongly influenced by how innovative a company is when considering a new employer. This is where asking for video resumes can be a welcome addition to your hiring technology.
A video resume allows candidates to tell you about their interests and skills with personality. The time-restricted video can clue you in to whether the candidate will be a good fit for your company faster than a list of skills on paper, and you can make hiring choices that will fit into–or improve–your company culture.
Weed Out Those Who Don’t Fit In
When it comes to hiring the right fit, nothing will give you a better indication than seeing a candidate express himself beyond the traditional resume. Company culture incorporates everything from values to subtle behaviors, often revealed in body language and emotion that a two-dimensional document cannot express.
Using a one-way video interview streamlines the hiring process; it allows you to ask questions that candidates answer within a time limit. Then you can view candidates’ responses on your own time. If you can tell right away the candidate isn’t a good fit, you can close the video interview and move on to the next one–a valuable time-saver we don’t get to take advantage of in-person.
Inspire Existing Employees To Increase Workflow
Companies are always searching for ways to improve daily workflow. Keeping employees engaged and inspired is the key to this. After all, research shows happier, inspired employees are more engaged and work harder.
If your company has an energetic and comedic side, show it by making hilarious training videos that get the message across. Keep employees updated by announcing company news with entertaining video messages, or spice up your company meetings or training sessions with funny videos.
At its strongest, a clear company culture will weed out negative or underperforming employees naturally. At minimum, a few culture videos to clarify what’s important to your company helps to keep everyone on the same page. If you don’t define the key drivers at the core of your company’s decisions, how can you expect your employees to connect with and carry them?
Video can improve your company culture–if the messages you send to everyone inside and outside your company are clear and consistent.
—Josh Tolan is the CEO of Spark Hire, a video interview solution used by more than 2,000 companies across the globe. Learn more about using video interviewing to hire for cultural fit and connect with Spark Hire on Facebook and Twitter.