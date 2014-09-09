How To Compete With Top Companies For The Best Talent

A recent report by LinkedIn found 85% of the U.S. population is passively seeking new opportunities. At the same time, hiring is steadily increasing . With the job market starting to heat up, this could be great news for you–or it could be disastrous.

With a hot job market comes much more competition to keep and attract top talent. So if you think you’re sitting pretty with a great team, you might want to check to make sure you’re up to snuff with the market and what other companies are offering.

Whether you are looking to expand and attract new top talent, retain a great team, or even see a need to improve your current team, consider these tips:

Sometimes it’s necessary to make room for a stronger candidate by letting go of some low performers on the team. In some cases, one top performer may actually equate to two or three low performers. As a leader, you have to make the call based on what is best for the business and the demand within the job market.

This is never a decision that should be made hastily, but if it is in the best interest for the company (and perhaps even the employee), it may be time. When you let a good and faithful employee go, offer them a good severance package and outplacement services to help them find their next position.

Outplacement should keep them focused on future opportunities, instead of dwelling on the past. It should also assist them in maintaining beneficial relationships with your company in case an opportunity comes up in the future.

Providing your current team with professional development opportunities inside and outside of work will not only make them feel more appreciated, but it can help you to close any skills gap between your team and the industry. It can also increase or expand a current employee’s proficiencies. Additionally, this type of ongoing development can be a huge draw for the talent that you’re trying to attract.