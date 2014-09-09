6 Things You Should Never Ask Your Mentor

Successful entrepreneurs who had a mentor during their rise to success will always stress the important part this person played in their development and growth as a founder. However, many new or failing entrepreneurs are unsuccessful in their efforts to land a good mentor–not because their resume isn’t good enough to be impressive, but because of how they approach the person.

When you’re approaching a prospective mentor–and even after you land a great one who agrees to take you under her wing–there are a few things you want to make sure you never ask:

Successful people may take calculated risks from time to time, but they don’t flat-out gamble with their time or effort. This means you can’t approach them starting from absolute scratch. If you want one of these people to give you the time of day, you need to show them you have chops by building something on your own and generating at least a little traction first.

No successful person wants to hold your hand and walk you through every single thing you have to do. This would likely take even more time than it would for them to start a new, successful venture of their own. This is way too big of a commitment to ask for at your stage.

Successful people don’t become successful by just giving things away. Your mentor is giving you their time and their battle-tested advice already, so don’t push it. If you’re looking for funding, connections, referrals, or anything else, make sure these are voluntarily offered rather than asked for, or you risk putting an unnecessary strain on a critical relationship.

While this is briefly touched on above, it’s worth emphasizing in particular. You may end up getting mentorship from investors, but you should not look for investment from a mentor–especially early on. This person has already taken a huge chance on you, and it’s likely been a relationship where they’ve given a lot without much gain. Instead, try offering this person advisory equity in what you’re building for free in exchange for their continued time or effort. You’ll probably get even more value from this than you will from their money.

Don’t try to sell your mentor anything. Keep in mind that tons of people are trying to do this to them every day, and if you want an ongoing relationship with them, you must not be one of these people. If you build something incredible and they organically sign up or buy from you, great. But it’s only okay if it happens without you asking.