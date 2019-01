Every human alive believes he could have invented the Doritos Locos Taco. Take a Taco Bell taco. Spray on some Doritos dust. Profit.

Consider me one of those people. So I went to Taco Bell’s own Innovation Kitchen to create my masterpiece–my greatest contribution* to society. I call it the Piñata. Enjoy it in the video above.

*If Taco Bell actually added the Piñata to their menu, I’d never see a dime. They made me sign away the rights while filming.