This Is Apple’s Smartwatch

The last time Apple jumped into a brand-new product category was in April 2010. For context, Peyton Manning had just lost the Super Bowl as a Colt, and Conan O’Brien had just been yanked by NBC as host of the Tonight Show. And the iPad, at least when it was first introduced, became the target of countless jokes comparing the tablet to a certain kind of sanitary napkin.

Now the jokes have long subsided, and Apple has sold 225 million-plus iPads, a category-redefining product that helped Apple become the most valuable company on the planet.

But over those four years, Wall Street and investors have been bullish on Apple to release something–anything–in hopes of taking over a new product category like the iPad and iPod before it, whether that be a television set or, well, something else.

Today, that “something else” turned out to be a smartwatch. It’s called… Apple Watch.





Why isn’t it called iWatch? As my colleague Rebecca Greenfield points out, Apple may have run into trouble copyrighting the name; Swatch was one of the big objectors, and owns the rights to the name iSwatch.

“Because you wear it, we invented new intimate ways to connect and communicate directly from your wrist and it works seamlessly with iCloud, and it’s also a comprehensive health and fitness device,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said of the new Watch.

The Apple Watch’s form factor is, to the dismay of some Apple fans, similar to the design found on Samsung’s Gear smartwatches, and not, say, a svelte Nike FuelBand. Its tiny screen is made out of sapphire, an ultra-durable material that’s resistant to cracks. You can read all about sapphire here.