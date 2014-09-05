Starbucks Announces Two New Store Designs

Whether you like to savor a bold brew or prefer to get your caffeine fix at lightning speed, Starbucks hopes to draw you in with one of its two new store designs.

Starbucks has had success selling its Reserve line of small-batch arabica coffees, which are available in select stores and sometimes sell out within 24 hours. Building on that demand, the upscale Starbucks Reserve Roastery and Tasting Room store design caters to the more discerning customer.

In the Roastery and Tasting Room, coffee enthusiasts will be able to watch Reserve beans being roasted, learn about coffee, and, of course, purchase and sip Starbucks drinks. The first Reserve roastery will open in Seattle this December and then expand to 100 locations in the next five years.

The second new store design–due to open in NYC in 2015–will cater to urbanites on the go. Citing the success of their drive-thru sales growth, Starbucks also will open an express format store that will offer a limited food and beverage menu and integrate mobile ordering and digital payments to speed up service.

Starbucks is increasingly facing competition from other retail chains like Dunkin’ Donuts and McDonald’s. In addition to these two new store concepts, Starbucks is redesigning existing stores to give each location a unique look.

