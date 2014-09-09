Why Your Job Title Means A Lot More Than You Think

What’s in a name? Plenty if it’s the name of the position you hold at your company.

Recent research indicates that your job title can affect everything from your level of mental exhaustion to your identity.

Each year, Pearl Meyer & Partners, a compensation consultancy based in New York City, publishes a study of job titling practices. In 2014, they found that 80% of companies surveyed use job titles to accurately reflect the corporate hierarchy and more than 92% use them to define an employee’s role. However, only 37% use them to attract prospective employees.

That’s a mistake, according to Doug Schade, principal consultant in the technology group, at the recruitment firm WinterWyman. He says titles are an important recruitment tool and can make or break some candidates’ decisions.

“From the standpoint of prestige, job titles have significance within a company. They allow others to aspire to greater heights. Sometimes, they can mean more than a salary increase or other monetary gain,” he says. They also indicate the level of responsibility from the top down, he adds.

The Pearl Meyer report also found that nearly one-quarter of employees are allowed some latitude in determining their title. Research published in the August 2014 issue of the Academy of Management Journalfound that employees were less stressed and burned out when they were allowed to create their own job titles. Study coauthor Daniel Cable, professor of organizational behavior at the London Business School, found that “self-reflective” titles broke down barriers within companies and allowed employees to better express themselves.

The study also indicates this change has a long-term impact. The researchers looked at the Make-a-Wish Foundation and found that the chief operating officer (COO) is called the “minister of dollars and sense” while the PR managers are “magic messengers and heralders of good news.” Among medical professionals, they found an infectious disease doctor titled “germ slayer” and an X-ray technician titled “bone seeker.”