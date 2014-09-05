Google Okays A Big Mobile Push

Google is changing the name of its mobile search app from Google Search to just Google, which accurately reflects the company’s name as a verb status within our collective vocabulary anyway. Nobody says they’re going to go Google search something.





The company and agency 72andSunny have launched a new campaign for the rebranded app and its voice-activated search feature, with this spot that cuts together people about to search or film something. Whether it’s base jumping, cutting to the hoop, teaching a kid to ride a bike, they all start with the same word–“Okay”–bringing a certain schoolteacher to mind. It ends on a predictably tech ad twee question, “Do dogs dream?”





It uses the same imagine-the-possibilities tone that’s become familiar in Google ads (while also calling to mind Samsung’s recent mobile campaign…). It’s also part of a much larger campaign that includes a unique deal with the New York Times that will feature banner ads that have search queries based on the newspaper’s top news stories appearing on the NYTimes.com homepage in real time.