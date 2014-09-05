AmazonFresh Taps USPS To Deliver Groceries In San Francisco

Amazon is working with the U.S. Postal Service to transport insulated tote bags of perishable goods to customers San Francisco, as part of the e-commerce website’s growing same-day grocery-delivery service called AmazonFresh.

The 60-day trial for AmazonFresh–available in Seattle, Los Angeles, and San Francisco–began in early August. Amazon has access to USPS delivery trucks between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. local time, when few of the trucks would otherwise be in use, according to the Wall Street Journal. The insulated packaging bypasses the need for refrigerated trucks to make these deliveries.

The Postal Service already partners with Amazon to deliver packages on Sunday in about two dozen cities, with more markets expected to be announced soon. The e-commerce giant has experimented with different methods of delivery, including hiring bike couriers in India and China. Most famously, CEO Jeff Bezos declared his intentions to deliver packages via drone in a 60 Minutes interview last December.

Earlier this year, Amazon disclosed it was designing its seventh-generation prototype delivery drone, but the idea won’t take off until the Federal Aviation Administration issues guidelines for commercial operators.