Quote Of The Week: Go For It

Every Monday, tune in to Fast Company Leadership for a quote to get your week started right.

While many of us are stuck inside fluorescent-lit offices, the weather outside is turning crisp, the days shorter, and the lure of new school supplies is calling. Even if you’ve outgrown back-to-school season by a few decades, the excitement of a fresh start doesn’t have to pass you by.

We asked 12 entrepreneurs to recall words of wisdom from childhood teachers. One of our favorites is short but gets a gold star for motivation:

“Go for it.”

Design by Robbie Jones for Fast Company, Photo by Jake Hills

Jess Lee’s high school English teacher Melody Wong pushed her to take an AP exam she didn’t feel ready for. Lee, now the CEO and co-founder of Polyvore, aced it. “Her encouragement taught me that sometimes you can do things even if you don’t have the right pre-qualifications,” she says. “Just go for it and you might surprise yourself.”

For the full list of inspiring quotes from teachers who taught future creators of apps, marketing firms and social networks, check out: “12 Entrepreneurs Share The Best Advice They Received From A Teacher.” Share your most beloved moment from grade school in the comments.