Watch An Asteroid Called “Pitbull” Fly By Earth On Sunday

Less than one week ago, scientists discovered that a 60-foot asteroid will pass within 25,000 miles of Earth–one-tenth the distance to the moon–on Sunday. Surprise!

Scientists first saw the asteroid, nicknamed “Pitbull,” on August 31. But don’t worry: NASA says the space rock will not come close to any communications or weather satellites, which orbit around 22,000 miles from our planet.

Pitbull will be nearest to Earth at 2:18 p.m. EDT, when it will be roughly over New Zealand. Though the asteroid will not be visible to the naked eye, NASA and the Slooh Community Observatory plan to livestream the near-approach beginning Saturday at 6 p.m. EDT.

NASA said in a statement, “While this celestial object does not appear to pose any threat to Earth or satellites, its close approach creates a unique opportunity for researchers to observe and learn more about asteroids.”